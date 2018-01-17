Samba server configuration
By default, SAMBA expects clear-text passwords and Win95 encrypts them. So you can either do a registry hack on the Win95 machines to send passwords in clear text, or you can configure SAMBA to expect encrypted.
You'll need to put this line in your smb.conf:
encrypt passwords = yes
Restart SAMBA after making this change.
Then use smbpasswd to create a Samba username.
Try logging on under that password - it should work.
paul
You should check to make sure you have setup users in linux for the windows users. Then if windows 95 is version B or above the default is using encrypted passwords. follw the instructions in the last answer. If you add users after you run smbpasswdthe first time you need to add a -a in the line (smbpasswd -a username) this will add them to the password file without overwriting it.
Another way to solve problem - apply into Windows registry the "Win98_PlainPassword.reg" file which contain required string to using unencrypted passwords with Samba. In this case you can use Linux password file to authenticate users on Samba sharing.
you also don't have a 'security =' parameter in your
smb.conf file. i'll describe the main options for this parameter.
share - anyone who knows a valid password for the share will have acess
user - user must give their own password and that password must be in the smbpasswd file
server - same as user but the password file is located on a seperate server
domain-level - samba becomes a member of a windows domain and uses the primary domain controller for authentication. once a machine is authenticated the user gets a special token which allows her/him access to any user-accessable share.
with your favorite editor add one of these options into your /etc/smb.conf file and then restart samba with the following:
/etc/rc.d/init.d/smb restart
hope that helps.
jack wallen, jr.
editor in chief of Linux content
TechRepublic
If you are going to use "Domain Logons" then you must also set "security = user".
If your win95 clients are OSR2 or later, win98 then you must also use "encrypt passwords = yes".
Change "announce as=" to NT because you are acting as an NT domain when you provide logons.
The Win95 user must have a valid account on the linux box and then add a Samba account. (ex: $ smbadduser -a joe:joe)
Here are some recomended [Global] settings.
security = user
password level = 4
username level = 4
local master = yes
os level = 64
domain master = yes
preferred master = yes
domain logons = yes
logon script = logon.bat
preserve case = yes
short preserve case = no
default case = lower
case sensitive = no
I am seeing Linux in my windows explorer. but when I want to login it shows authentication failure. can please suggest me.
I am attaching the smb.conf files.
# Samba config file created using SWAT
# from jamuna.macmetit.com (128.209.24.77)
# Date: 2000/03/01 15:03:55
# Global parameters
[global]
workgroup = WG1
netbios name = LINUX
server string = Samba Server
log file = /var/log/samba/log.%m
max log size = 50
announce as = WfW
time server = Yes
socket options = TCP_NODELAY SO_RCVBUF=8192 SO_SNDBUF=8192
domain logons = Yes
domain master = Yes
[homes]
comment = Home Directories
path = %H
valid users = %S
read only = No
create mask = 0600
directory mask = 0700
browseable = No
locking = No
[netlogon]
path = /home/netlogon
guest ok = Yes
[printers]
comment = All Printers
path = /var/spool/samba
guest ok = Yes
