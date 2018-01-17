SAMBA setup
The SMB protocol comes from the DOS/Windows world and directly takes into consideration the problem of security. Each share access can be protected with a password. SMB has three possible ways of achieving this:
Share Level Security:
in the Share Level Security a password is firmly allocated to a share. Everyone who knows this password has access to that share.
User Level Security:
this variation introduces the concept of the user in the SMB. Each user must register with the server, with his own password. After registering, the server can grant access to individual exported shares independently of user names.
Server Level Security:
Samba insists that its clients work in User Level Mode. However it passes on all password queries to another User Level Mode Server, which takes care of authentication. This setting expects a further parameter (password server =).
The differentiation between share, user and server level security must be made for the entire server. It is not possible to export some shares by Share Level Security and others by User Level Security. For further information on this subject, please read the file /usr/share/doc/packages/samba/textdocs/security_level.txt.
For simple administration tasks with the Samba server there is also the program swat. It provides a simple web interface with which you can conveniently configure the Samba server. In a Web browser, call up http: //localhost:901 and log in as user root. Please note that swat is also activated in the files /etc/inetd.conf and /etc/services. Further information on swat can be found in the manpage for swat (man swat).
Take a look here....
www.samba.org
remove any spaces in the above url
Good luck!
Mike
You also need to make sure that your samba server and windows boxes are on the same domain or workgroup. Samba can be a domain server as well if you want to do the domain thing or you can just us the workgroup instead.
You can change the samba workgroup in the smb.conf file under the global section. Then restart samba and try connecting to the samba server or see if you can access the server. You might need to configure samba to have a share...however there might be a print directory thatyou might see without much configuration on samba's part.
For users to have read/write access you can create users in the samba passwd file and allow them to access the share. This is where you will need to refer to the documentation.
Look under shares and creating new users.
That should get you started.
