Get the driver from the computer vendor.
by seanferd
The vendor should have this and any other driver you need for the motherboard. XP cannot install to the drive as there was no SATA support when XP was released.
Computer Vendor ?
Btw I aint trying to install XP , It's windows 7 and i'v also tried with vista and got the same message
SATA378 WinXP Promice controller
Now what ? Where do i find this device drive , the hard drive is a 300GB Hitachi.
Any help thanks
