save as web page on Excel 2000 (link to

By hkhaldi
I have difficulty to create a link from a web page to a particular worsheet in an Excel 2000 workbook.the only link available is the one to the worksheet opened when the "save as web page" operation happened.
the technet issue "Q211693" isn't clearfor me. I've tested it but couldn't work.

save as web page on Excel 2000 (link to

by Leo74 In reply to save as web page on Excel ...

If you are going to link to a worksheet in an excell file you must fire save the excel file as a web page. Then link to the corresponding page. If you want the viewer to have good access to the data I would also provide a way to download the actual excell file.

save as web page on Excel 2000 (link to

by hkhaldi In reply to save as web page on Excel ...

The question was auto-closed by TechRepublic

save as web page on Excel 2000 (link to

by jonbg In reply to save as web page on Excel ...

If its only a matter of being able to click on a HTTP link and open an Excel workbook with a particular worksheet selected, you could try the following HTML:

<A HREF="file://C:\Data.xls#Name">Click for Excel worksheet</A>

This references the named range NAME which you can define on the worksheet you want to display.

save as web page on Excel 2000 (link to

by hkhaldi In reply to save as web page on Excel ...

The question was auto-closed by TechRepublic

save as web page on Excel 2000 (link to

by hkhaldi In reply to save as web page on Excel ...

This question was auto closed due to inactivity

