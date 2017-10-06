sblive
I would contact the SB people. If I had to guess, its probably due to the AMD chip in your system. At work one of the techs had problems installing an SB Live on a PIII system that had the "e" revision of the chip. It seems that THAT particular PC would bluescreen when loading due to changes in the CPU core on the "E" version of the chip. A new version of the drivers had to be loaded in that case. Since the Duron is a VERY new chip (newer that the mentioned P3 "e") It is probably a driver issue.
I don't think this is a problem with the Duron chip but your BIOS. I've seen a similar problem with an Athlon that everyone pointed fingers at. They finally flashed the BIOS and the noise stopped. It may work in this case.
I would check the integrity of your Audio cables. If there is only minor internal damage to one of the ends of the cable you will receive noise. Also try running the card in a different PCI slot.
I have used some LOW QUALITY soudncards that pick up interference from the Hard Drive and power supply and I would try to distance the card from these devices.
You did not say if you were getting any sound besides the "white noise", if not try going into the standard Windows mixer, click on Option, check Advanced Controls so that the Advanced button appears under the volume slider, click Advanced and make sure there is a check in box for "Digital Output Only" if you are using Digital speakers OR there is no check if using Analog speakers - having the wrong choice there will cause the "White Noise" effect every time.
I have the older ASUS K7M mother board for the AMD Athlon. Mine Sounblaster live worked fine after I disabled the on board sound. Looking on ASUS Website it looks like your's does not have built in sound. The Sound blaster software from Creative can be a problem since you install it from CD and do not use the installation wizards. Totally un-install the software and re-boot the system without the card in and then try again. This worked well for systems I have fixed that had the soundblasterlive card installed. If you have a network card or other special cards or devices put them in first and the soundblaster live last. Also if you have an ISA card that needs a special DMA channel set that DMA Channel in your bios to ISA instead of PNP.
I did as you suggested and even more
I re-installed windows with no cards
except for my video board.When windows
was re-installed I then installed the
via drivers etc and then installed my
network board and then my audio board.Everything seemsto be working
well.
Thanks to all those people that sent in
suggestions.
Regards ROBERT
