SBS 2000 not connecting to ISP.
To receive mails on given times, you have to set up a time triggered command.
If you initiate a dial up, and you can receive your mail immediately, a normal ping will do, since this will open your dialup if this is configured correctly.
Make a batch file with a ping command in it, schedule it to run twice an hour (or whatever you want it to), and you should be fine.
Good luck
Sorry for taking a while to reply, I've been away for a few weeks.
I tried what you said and it didnt work. I found the problem though. It was the RRAS connection manager service not started, pretty obvious eh!
Thanks anyway
Cheers
RW
