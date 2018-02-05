Search

SBS 2000 not connecting to ISP.

I have Small Business Server 2000 set up and running. Internal mail is working, sending external mail works, receiving external mail works when Im already connected but its not connecting to the ISP to check for mail automatically. It seems exchange is set up ok, so is this a windows 2000 RRAS problem? I set up the server by following the built in wizards and Ive had no other problems except this. Please help because this is driving me round the bend.
Cheers
RW

SBS 2000 not connecting to ISP.

To receive mails on given times, you have to set up a time triggered command.
If you initiate a dial up, and you can receive your mail immediately, a normal ping will do, since this will open your dialup if this is configured correctly.
Make a batch file with a ping command in it, schedule it to run twice an hour (or whatever you want it to), and you should be fine.

Good luck

SBS 2000 not connecting to ISP.

Sorry for taking a while to reply, I've been away for a few weeks.
I tried what you said and it didnt work. I found the problem though. It was the RRAS connection manager service not started, pretty obvious eh!
Thanks anyway

SBS 2000 not connecting to ISP.

