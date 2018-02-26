Search

SBS 2003 backup with Acronis Imaging software

My server runs SBS 2003 in NTFS. It uses RAID 0 on a hardware SCSI controller.

Since the OS and most likely Acronis (?) sees the two SCSI drives as one 160GB drive will Acronis True Image Home successfully image to an external USB drive and restore to replacement SCIS drives of slightly larger size?

I guess what I'm really saying is will Acronis Home work seamlessly with SBS 2003 or will I <have> to purchase the very expensive server backup version?

I don't think this version will work.

According to the documentation the program runs on 2k,xp, and Vista. It doesn't mention 2003.
http://www.acronis.com/homecomputing/products/trueimage/requirements.html
You may need to look for another solution.

Of course you could alwasy just use the Windows backup that comes with server.

Best of luck

Imaging

Many thanks bart777.

I do use the backup system supplied with SBS 2003. However, I now need to replace the SCSI drives with new ones and thus need to clone the partition onto a backup external drive then install the new SCIS drives and clone the partition (data) on the new drives.

Ok, try this

backup to the drive.

Replace the drives.

Install a base server install.

run a windows recovery and pull the image from the USB drive. Tell it to overwrite everything.

When done you should have your server back as it was.

