XP firewall
In an SBS network the XP firewall is enabled on clients by default via Group Policy. Check to see if the firewall is enabled and add exceptions for File/Print sharing. Also check to see if File/Print sharing is installed in the clients' local area connection properties.
Thanks for your reply. There is an exception for File/Print Sharing in the firewall settings. File/Print Sharing is installed on the local area connection. I even tried disabling the Firewall Group policy and stopping the Firewall/ICS service on the clients. Would Windows Firewall stop clients from pinging each other?
SBS 2003 Network Browsing
Any help would be appreciated. Thanks in advance.
Paul
