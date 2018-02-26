Search

SBS 2003 Network Browsing

By paul ·
I am having a problem at a client site. SBS 2003 Server is installed. 5 Client PCs (WinXPPro). The clients can ping the server (by name and ip address) and use all the server shares but the clients cannot ping each other (by name or ip address) or use shared printers. I've ruled out Norton Corporate Edition Client by rebooting a PC with Norton disabled and trying to ping it.

Any help would be appreciated. Thanks in advance.

Paul

XP firewall

by Churdoo In reply to SBS 2003 Network Browsing

In an SBS network the XP firewall is enabled on clients by default via Group Policy. Check to see if the firewall is enabled and add exceptions for File/Print sharing. Also check to see if File/Print sharing is installed in the clients' local area connection properties.

XP Firewall

by paul In reply to XP firewall

Thanks for your reply. There is an exception for File/Print Sharing in the firewall settings. File/Print Sharing is installed on the local area connection. I even tried disabling the Firewall Group policy and stopping the Firewall/ICS service on the clients. Would Windows Firewall stop clients from pinging each other?

