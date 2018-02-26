Search

SBS 2008 Deployment

By top64 ·
Hi,
Heres the scenario
Need to network the following
Office in Australia with and Office in The Phillipines (office in Australia
being the file distribution server)
My Questions are :
1.Will SBS standard do the job , IE SBS 2008 at Both ends.
2.What is the best way for the Phillipines Office to communicate with
Australian Office , would Terminal Server be the best for this ?
3. What additional hardware would be required on Both ends.
4. Also client travels a lot and would need to access files from the Server
in Australia , how would this best be done.
Thanks

