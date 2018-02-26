General discussion
| Thread display: Collapse - | Expand +
All Comments
Back to Networks Forum
0 total posts
(Page 1 of 1)
Start or search
Create a new discussion
If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.
Related Discussions
-
0
-
1
-
0
-
1
-
1
SBS 2008 Deployment
Heres the scenario
Need to network the following
Office in Australia with and Office in The Phillipines (office in Australia
being the file distribution server)
My Questions are :
1.Will SBS standard do the job , IE SBS 2008 at Both ends.
2.What is the best way for the Phillipines Office to communicate with
Australian Office , would Terminal Server be the best for this ?
3. What additional hardware would be required on Both ends.
4. Also client travels a lot and would need to access files from the Server
in Australia , how would this best be done.
Thanks
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.