scanner sharing

You can not share a scanner, but you can share the data.
Put the data into a shared file and you can then give everyone easy access to it.
Please post back if you have any more problems or questions.
Depends on what you call a Scanner
Most Desktop Scanners are not able to be shared on a Network but there are some devices like the Canon IR3300 that it is possible to share across network Computers.
Of course some call these devices MFP but they are in reality a Full Function Photocopier with a Document Feed that rely on a IP Address to be located. To share these across the Network you need to read the manual.
If however you mean a Desktop Scanner these are not possible to share. Though I'm not sure why anyone would want to share them anyway as they would have to continually go to the scanner to place the Input to be scanned in it.
You can however set a Desktop scanner to scan to a File Server so it saves the output remotely where it can be accessed by other computers on the Network. All that is required to do this is to set the Default Folder where the Scanned Images are saved to on the local computer.
So you can have one person scan in things and have everyone or a group of people on that LAN have access to the Scanned Images.
Col
Check out Remote Scan....
We purchased it for our office (before we purchased a new copier with a smart scanner) and it worked great.
Of course, there is still the draw back that each individual must get out of their chair, walk to the scanner across the office, place the document to be scanned on the scanner, then walk back to their own PC to initiate the scanning process. The cost in man hours of having many people taking the time to do that would soon out weigh the cost of putting a scanner at each desk.
http://www.remote-scan.com/
There's a version for Citrix and a version for LAN.
Capturix ScanShare may help you
You may try Capturix ScanShare, which share any compatible scanner over the network and use it also as a copy machine. It is completely compatible with XP and Vista.
Free to download
http://www.sharewarecheap.com/Capturix-ScanShare_software_950.html
scanner sharing
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.