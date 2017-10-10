What Scanner Wizard?
I just installed an Epson scanner on a XP Pro system.
I use the control panel applet that Epson provided and installed for me when I loaded the software.
You should also be able to use the import function on most graphics programs to access the scanner control panel, and pull the scanned image straight into the editor.
Chas
That's what I would like to do
However, the Saanner Wizard pops up and I would like to go around. My question is: how I set XP so I scan directly, and not through the Wizard.
Scanners in XP
