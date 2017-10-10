Search

IT Employment

General discussion

Gravatar
Locked

Scanners in XP

By computers ·
Is it possible to circumvent the Scanners Wizard in XP? In other words, to scan using another interface that is more user friendly, and has fewer steps?

This conversation is currently closed to new comments.

2 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  
+ Follow this Discussion ·
| Thread display: Collapse - | Expand +

All Comments

gravatar
Collapse -

What Scanner Wizard?

by TheChas In reply to Scanners in XP

I just installed an Epson scanner on a XP Pro system.

I use the control panel applet that Epson provided and installed for me when I loaded the software.

You should also be able to use the import function on most graphics programs to access the scanner control panel, and pull the scanned image straight into the editor.

Chas

gravatar
Collapse -

That's what I would like to do

by computers In reply to What Scanner Wizard?

However, the Saanner Wizard pops up and I would like to go around. My question is: how I set XP so I scan directly, and not through the Wizard.

Back to IT Employment Forum
2 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  

Start or search

Related Discussions

Related Forums