use Performance Logs
Have you looked at Performance Logs in the Computer Management tool in Win2k and XP?
It lets you set up "counter logs" that record CPU usage and other stats over time. You can access the logs remotely. Not sure if it's possible for multiple servers to share one log, but you could write a script to integrate the various logs.
Lars
Scrip to snapshot CPU and RAM usage on servers
I am tsaked with taking a snapshot of CPU and Memory usage on about 20 servers and loggin it.
At the moment I vnc onto each server and look in Task Manager and note them down in Excel.
Can anyone do me a script that snapshots CPU and RAM usage on all my servers and logs it in a central place (They are a mix of Win2k, Win2003 and a couple of XP machines)
Its very laborious doing it the way I am now
Thanks hugely!
Matt
