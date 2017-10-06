SDRAM 64MB Memory Chip and P5A Motherboa
You may try upgrading the motherboard BIOS. It should be flash upgradeable. Just make darn sure you get the right BIOS upgrade for the right BIOS.
There is no other BIOS upgrade for the board, it is the latest revision
That truely is strange. Things I would try
1. Set the bios clear jumper and reload the defaults in the bios.
2. Try the Dimm in another socket.
3. See what kind of results you get from setting the memory speed on the board (AGP bus or100mhz bus). I beleive it's JP7 and JP8 that do this. although I'm not sure off hand. The manual should tell you this.
I had a lot of headeaches when I got my P5A with a K6-2 550 chip on it. I ended up just folding the tents and taking the chip back for a 500. I saw a couple of newsgroup articles stating that people had to underclock the board to get the 550 chip to work. I don['t remember the exact specs, but in essence, it was running at something like 533 instead of 550.
Good luck to you
Mark
Chip worked on another 3 different types of boards with no problems. But nothing to do with the BIOS problem detecting the K6-2 550
You didn't mention if the trouble machine works with a different set of memory. I agree with the above answers, and would that if your motherboard allows for checking the processor temperature, make sure it's running on blue (red is bad). If it's on red (hotter than it should), check the fan settings around the processor. I seen odds things happen when the processor fan is not set right, particularly with Slot1 processor and fans.
Good luck!
Tempuature was fine, is socket 7 and response is above. Thanks anyhow
I've seen this so many times it's not funny--mostly due to lack of knowlege about the motherboard settings/requirements. There are only two answers. First, the DIMM has a slight defect and is "marginal" causing timing problems in your system but not on other boards, and can't run at the bus speed set to (try lowering bus speed to verify this). Second and most likely, there is synchronous and asynchrous memory interface and chances are your board is designed or set for the one that is NOT for your memory. Try to verify with the board mfg about using synchronous vs. asynchronous. Your BIOS may also have a setting for both and just may need to choose the other one. I see this often and it turns out that the memory availabe today is not the type some older boards work with. Try PC66 memory if you are not on a 100 bus but you could still run into same problem. Also, try EDO Dimms. They have a better chance of working when other types don't. Good Luck.
Worked after I found out the SDRAM timing had to be adjusted. Thanks for the assist.
I agree with Rturner but i would also back up the old bios flash on to a floppy disk before you flash it with the new update this way you can always flash it back to the original state if need be.
BIOS flashing is always so much fun when you mess up aint it? *grin*
I have a 64MB PC100 SDRAM Chip with the little SPD chip on it which is "supposed" to tell the computer that its 64MB. The motherboard (Asus P5A BIOS rev 1007.a) reads the chip as 128MB on startup and locks up tighter than Fort Nox. I read somewhere that if you disable the SPD detect or something like that in the BIOS it will show up as it is supposed to. This is extremely odd because in another machine it comes up properly as 64MB.
HELP!
Mike Clark, HMT
