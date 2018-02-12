Search

Secure website access error when using CAC card

My PC is setup for cac card access only. Using my CAC card I'm able to log into my website portal ok. However, instead of getting the main page I get the following msg; "We are Sorry but the website portal is currently unavailable". I get no err-msg accessing it from other PC's and others get no err-msg accessing it from my PC. I'm just looking for possible causes and, or suggestions.

