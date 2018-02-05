Securing Windows

Search

how can i secure windows 98 so students can't play with the registry? we have WORD 97 & 2000 installed on all of the computers and from what i can see useing VBA you can get around most lock downs. the registry can't be lock full because of programs like kixtart. can anyone help?

Do they access the registry via the regedit program? If they do, just delete the regedit program on those machines, saving a copy for yourself. Another solution would be to make the registry files system.dat and user.dat as well as the regedit program unavailable to everyone but admins through policies.

the registry is locked down so using regedit is out of the question. but kix32.exe can read and write to the reg(even when its locked down), so the computer can be unlocked. using the shell command in VBA you can run command.com and then any RestrictRun lock downs are usless.

don't know if this is an option for you but....

I run a training lab at a university, I don't even bother securing the win98 machines, (next to impossible anyways), instead, i have images, locked down on seperate drives, for each system, let thecurious hackers do what they wish, i record their movements, if they do something innappropriate on the campus network, they are reported for abuse, and could loose their campus ID. Should a student render a system unusable, well, they can no longerparticipate.
They are warned of this when they logon.
Once a week, the systems are re-imaged using ghost. Back the way I WANT THEM. end of story...

thats kind of how we do it now, but doing a clone takes up to much of our time. if we could secure the computers more we wouldn't need to do as many clones.

Royalton High School uses a program called Fortres. It is a great program. We paid $500 for a site-license. It is available through www.fortres.com as well as through Paul@fortres.com You can get more info from either of those places also. Hope thishelps, JAKE

Check this out:

http://www.microsoft.com/technet/win98/tips/protuser.asp
(There should be no spaces in this url)

Hope that helps.

I've already figired out how to do what profiles can do without needing to use profiles (direct modification of the registry through logon scripts). so this is of no real help.

