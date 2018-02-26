General discussion
| Thread display: Collapse - | Expand +
All Comments
Back to Networks Forum
0 total posts
(Page 1 of 1)
Start or search
Create a new discussion
If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.
Related Discussions
-
0
-
1
-
0
-
1
-
1
security: protecting local c: filesystem on WTS server.
I have tied down al use of windows desktop.
Users can only start the application thats on their desktop.
This application is a access application and produses pdf files.
Users need to manage these pdf's by copying them to network folders. The network folders on Novell servers.
So I need to give users the explorer back and access to the c folder. I'd rather give only access to "my documents" but thats not possible.
If I give them access to c they can browse to c:\program files and access and start any program they want. How would one protect this on the microsoft way ???
Thanks for tips !!!
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.