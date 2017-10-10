Seeking wisdom from 'above'...

Search

'Above'...being anyone with their 'head above water' in the IT industry. I have just enrolled in an Associates Degree program for 'Networking Technologies'. Within the program, the 'electives' are 'certification' training courses. Which cert's would give me the broadest 'base' of knowledge? Right now I am looking at taking the CCNA, CompTIA A+, and of course MCSE. Also, (bear with the 'novice' questions, please) right now the certifications are based on Windows 2000, when will the cert's begin to integrate more XP and also when will Windows 2003 Server come into play? I absolutely love to read and am fascinated with anything computer related, so any suggestions for good books, links, etc. would be gratefully received. Thanks in advance for any help !!! PS. I'm 30 years old, with a three year old daughter, and I'm going 'back to school'!!! So keep me in your 'prayers', to whomever you pray !!!

