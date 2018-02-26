Question
Server 2003 Standard pdc with server 2003 standard bdc
I have 2 server 2003 standard additions, now the one is my pdc and the other my bdc, now what I can see is the bdc has all the computers registered, but the pdc has none, this is a single domain network.
on the bdc and the pdc in the sites and services I have the two servers setup.
Can anyone give me some pointers to look at
Thanks
Kind regards
