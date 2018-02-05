server 2008 child domain replication

Search

There is a root domain with 30 child domains. People before me set it up with all of the child domains under the root domain site in Active Directory Sties and Services. The child domains have been trying to replicate with each other and we do not want them to. We also do not let their subnets communicate.

I started creating each child domain as its own site. After doing that it appears to only be slowing the correct replication information in Sites and Services but if I run commands such as dcdiag /v, repadmin /showrepl, or repadmin /replsummary it shows the server trying to replicate with all of the other child domains. How can I prevent child domains from trying to replicate to each other?

Thanks

