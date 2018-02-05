Search

Server restarts when printing

By winseal
Our server keeps restarting when printing from the internet on network computers?

What could be the problem? We have WINDOWS 2000 installed on server, and network computers work on XP.

by TAZZ_NL

We have had the same problem. In some cases printing on a Windows 2000 print server caused the server to reboot. It turned out to be a faulty printer driver. One of the installed 21 printer drivers had some kind of bug (HP Laserjet 2100).
We went back to an old PCL5e driver and the server never rebooted again.
So try to find out which type of printer is causing your problem. When you find it try a different printer driver for that specific printer. Hope it helps.

by Winterfrost

As TAZZ_NL said, the problem is likely an incompatible or poorly-written printer driver. I had this problem with a WinNT print driver when Win2k first came out. The server may be rebooting because it is blue-screening and it might be helpful to get that information to track down which driver is causing the problem. In Control Panel -> System -> Advanced -> Startup and Recovery... make sure "Automatically Reboot" is not checked. This will at least give you a chance to gather some information from the BSOD.

