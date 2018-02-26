Server Time
The problem is with NW5 , the resolution is to upgrade the IDECDROM driver .
Replace ideata.ham with file in ideata5a.exe patch.
You can find it on http://support.novell.com/products/nw5/patches.htm
Regards, Ron
golfkinguk@aol.com
There is a known problem with the version of Timesync.nlm that was installed with SP3. At the server console, type "modules times*" and check the version of your nlm. It it is 5.12, you need to reinstall a prior version. Version 5.07 is running on my office server, I've also read that 5.09 works
check the battery of your motherboard, probably replace it - if it's a new server contact the guys where you bought to have it replaced under warranty.
Update your server to the latest support pack. If you have an internet connection, have the server sync to an atomic clock on the internet.
