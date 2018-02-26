Search

By Barnster ·
I have a Netware 5 Server. No other servers on the network. The Server keeps losing time after a few days of the server being up and running I Lose the correct time Instead of it being 9:30 for example it is 9:00 on the server. If any one can help Thank You

Server Time

by GolfKingUK In reply to Server Time

The problem is with NW5 , the resolution is to upgrade the IDECDROM driver .
Replace ideata.ham with file in ideata5a.exe patch.
You can find it on http://support.novell.com/products/nw5/patches.htm

Regards, Ron
golfkinguk@aol.com

Server Time

by Barnster In reply to Server Time

Server Time

by grbeckmeyer In reply to Server Time

There is a known problem with the version of Timesync.nlm that was installed with SP3. At the server console, type "modules times*" and check the version of your nlm. It it is 5.12, you need to reinstall a prior version. Version 5.07 is running on my office server, I've also read that 5.09 works

Server Time

by Barnster In reply to Server Time

Server Time

by sleeper In reply to Server Time

check the battery of your motherboard, probably replace it - if it's a new server contact the guys where you bought to have it replaced under warranty.

Server Time

by Barnster In reply to Server Time

Server Time

by Barnster In reply to Server Time

Server Time

by TechDictator In reply to Server Time

Update your server to the latest support pack. If you have an internet connection, have the server sync to an atomic clock on the internet.

Server Time

by Barnster In reply to Server Time

