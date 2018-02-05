Service dependent
I ran into this problem with the MSMQ service and SP5 For NT.It caused me a headache or two !! I'd advise doing this on a test bed first -
goto
HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SYSTEM\CurrentControlSet\Services\
and look for the keys representing the services you want to delay. Within each one, create a value called DependOnService of type Reg_Multi_SZ
in the text box add the name of each service that must have started before this service starts - note that each entry must be on a new line !! This procedure is covered in depth in the following article in technet
Q193888
The article is a lot newer and more detailed than the one I had to work off!...
Hope this helps.
I'm sorry, I need to correct the question. I need to make applications dependent of services. Exp.
Event Type: Warning
Event Source: WinSock Proxy Client
Event Category: None
Event I 3
Date: 7/3/2001
Time: 10:51:12 AM
User: N/A
Computer: JERIMIAH01
Description:
Application [svchost.exe]. The application was started while the service manager was locked and NtLmSsp wasn't running. If the application will try to remote via WinSock Proxy it can cause a deadlock with the service manager. For this reason the remoting is disabled. If the application is a service, and you want it to be able to remote, make it dependent on NtLmSsp.
