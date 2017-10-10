Search

Service Desk Software?

By ejmuller
I am looking for a software package that would track and manage requests for a litigation support department. I've looked at Help Desk call tracking packages and they are not what we need. I know there are lots of service bureaus out there and someone must be using something for this. Any suggestions would be welcome.

Thanks in advance.

Some potential sources

by Oldefar In reply to Service Desk Software?

I think the problem is that you have Help Desk and call tracking in your requests.

Perhaps these sites have what you need - all focused on software for the legal profession.
http://tinyurl.com/2hln3
http://tinyurl.com/2wunb
http://tinyurl.com/35d85
http://tinyurl.com/3gbaq
http://tinyurl.com/yszxj
http://tinyurl.com/2f4ve

The above were found with a google search for "law office software". The last listed link above provides an independent evaluation of packages provided by vendors for review.

