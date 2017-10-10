Some potential sources
I think the problem is that you have Help Desk and call tracking in your requests.
Perhaps these sites have what you need - all focused on software for the legal profession.
http://tinyurl.com/2hln3
http://tinyurl.com/2wunb
http://tinyurl.com/35d85
http://tinyurl.com/3gbaq
http://tinyurl.com/yszxj
http://tinyurl.com/2f4ve
The above were found with a google search for "law office software". The last listed link above provides an independent evaluation of packages provided by vendors for review.
Service Desk Software?
Thanks in advance.
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.