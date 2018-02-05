setting storage limit on NT 4 file serv
Yep. Two of the best-known ones are called 'Quota Server' and 'Quota Manager'.
QTS (from TrueTime software) is used for a large site of ours and works well, and one of both also is licensed by MS for W2K Server - but in a stripped mode with only quota per user per volume, not the quota per directory which this site uses most.
Have fun,
<Erik> / The Netherlands
We use QuotaAdvisor from Quinn software. www.quinn.com. We have found that its ability to manage personal drives on the network significantly reduced management time on having to constantly have users clean departmental or shared folders on our File server. Hope this helps.
NT4 server does not have built-in storage/quota management. There are, however, several third-party products that accomplish this task. I personally have used QuotaServer and QuotaAdvisor with good success. FWIW, Win2000 now includes basis disk quota management.
We are using SpaceGuard on our network. This allows you to set limits based on the user. It will also send messages to the user telling him that he is near or over his limit. This utility will stop the user from being able to write to the directories when he is at the limit.
You can get it from http://www.spaceguard.com/Products/SpaceGuard/SpaceGuard.htm
Mike
We actually run on NT Server 4 Platform.
