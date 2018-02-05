sex-dialer on desktop
Check your startup menu, and the run runonce and runonce except sections of the registry.
Beyond that, if Me has system file checker (sfc) run it and look over any changed system files.
Chas
sex-dialer on desktop
runonce doesnt contain any information or values
runonce except does not exist.
sex-dialer on desktop
If you know when it first started appearing try doing a search by date of files added & modified.
You could also go into your C drive Program files, select detailed view & sort by date, then check any folders modified/created near when it first appeared. Also do the same in the Windows folder & the Windows\system folder.
The only other thing I might suggest would be to install RegCleaner from this site
http://www.jv16.org/
When you run it, the software list is the first thing that displays, you may be able to track the sex-dialer down in this list & remove it. Or select the startup list which shows the same as your system configuration utility.
The nice thing about this program is once installed & run all programs are listed, the next time you open it'll list all the programs again but if you've installed any new programs it marks them as NEW & at the top of the list, so you know whats been added to your PC.
sex-dialer on desktop
i could finally solve the problem before your helpful hints. the dialer-window said: teenxxx could not find any modem(i have cable without telephony). i finally remembered the name "wmf" showed up in the start-menu in lower right corner.
i could find it in a telephony section.maybe telephony was also a new creation. cna i check its date? i did not delete this word in the registry.
i have used both regclean and regcleaner without success. do they show something when in action or do they work silently. ad-aware showed action. your additional hint for searching special dated filed was new to me.
sex-dialer on desktop
i could not see regcleaner on the desktop. i know this program and i used it on several other hardddisks. but i did not remember how it worked. i realized that i did only unzip it but the program does not show on the desktop. now its works fine from desktop.but i have already deleted the dialer... thanks a lot.
sex-dialer on desktop
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.