Share a Shared Printer - How To
I have a W2K3 server with active directory. I also have a client computer with domain access.
On the client computer is a USB printer that is shared with applicable security rights.
On the server the shared printer is installed and available and works fine.
Problem is the main business application is located on a separate Linux server and requires the W2K3 server printers to be shared to be able to print to them.
How can I share the USB printer on the W2K3 server when it is installed as a shared printer from a client?
Ethernet on the printer is not an option as the workstation/printer is to be used "in the field" with wireless broadband/vpn connection.
