Share printers connected to a computer on a domain

Did you try....
Did you try entering the printer manually using the \\ format (i.e. \\dell8100\hp4100) instead of browsing?
Can you clarify more please
No I did not... what is the syntax for entering it manuall if I named the printer NADPRN? \\??#1\\??#2
I think ??#2 will be NADPRN but what is ??#1
Many thanks
The syntax is....
\\ComputerName\NADPRN where "ComputerName" is the name given to the computer which you can find by right-clicking My Computer and selecting the Computer Name tab.
thanks
I kind of figured it out but wanted to be sure. I've tried it with no luck.
Thanks for all your help anyway.
I'll keep looking
connect
try accesing the computer with the printer from the network, then right click on the printer icon and click connect.
15 minutes
if you have publish the printer in to the AD Active Directory some times you must wait for 15 to 30 minutes until the AD replication finish .
i DID
I did wait more than few hours...
The printer is connected to a workstation that is on the domain and from that workstation I shared the printer and check add to list but when I go to another workstation and i search for it I can not see it
I always log in as administration also.
Try this
You will find the printer if you name the workstation in the path.
\\ws12345\prn123
more detail
if the workstation is an win xp sp2 check the fire wall on exceptions if the check on "common use files and printers" is enable .
also and on network connections .
and when you choose printer from the AD select the specific domain from the locations and not from "all directory"
what OS server you have ? and what OS on workstations ?
details
Workstation running win xp pro sp2 and I've check off the firewall however I will check "exception" part.
The server is windows 2000 server.
I tried the "all directory" with no luck.
I will check first thing tomorrow morning and let you know
THANK YOU for all your help.
