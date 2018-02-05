Search

Slow XP Network connections

les
Why is it that the XP systems on my network are very slow to connect to other stations on the network? I have both XP's and W98's running and with W98's there is no problem in connecting to other machine or services, while the XP systems are very very slow.

Slow XP Network connections

quintar51

Hi Nancy,

I would check the number of protocols used in your network. The more protocols you use, the slower the performance. You can use TCP/IP as the only one. Make sure all your machines are on the same subnet, same workgroup/domain, and that should better network performance.

Slow XP Network connections

les

Thank you for your respones, but I only use TCP/IP and the same subnet is used on all the computers.

Slow XP Network connections

mrjay67

Make sure you have all the updates for XP as well. I have sen this often with XP. It must be something with the way it communicates over a network. It's possible its one of microsoft's bugs that are supposed to be features kinda thing. If you have just the necessary Protocols and service updates try the NIC or its drivers. Make sure its speed and duplex are set correctly for your network setup. Try getting the latest XP NIC drivers.

Just my 2 cents

Jason

Slow XP Network connections

les

Slow XP Network connections

ChrisRLG

Be aware that Win XP Home has a limit of 5 connections to other computers. XP Pro has 10. (so I am advised).

Slow XP Network connections

les

Slow XP Network connections

simon.bratt

Turn off Webclient service. I had the same problem for ages. It was that simple for me. A known problem reconised by Mr Gates.

Slow XP Network connections

les

Slow XP Network connections

les

This question was auto closed due to inactivity

This question was auto closed due to inactivity

