Slow XP Network connections
Hi Nancy,
I would check the number of protocols used in your network. The more protocols you use, the slower the performance. You can use TCP/IP as the only one. Make sure all your machines are on the same subnet, same workgroup/domain, and that should better network performance.
Thank you for your respones, but I only use TCP/IP and the same subnet is used on all the computers.
Make sure you have all the updates for XP as well. I have sen this often with XP. It must be something with the way it communicates over a network. It's possible its one of microsoft's bugs that are supposed to be features kinda thing. If you have just the necessary Protocols and service updates try the NIC or its drivers. Make sure its speed and duplex are set correctly for your network setup. Try getting the latest XP NIC drivers.
Just my 2 cents
Jason
Be aware that Win XP Home has a limit of 5 connections to other computers. XP Pro has 10. (so I am advised).
Turn off Webclient service. I had the same problem for ages. It was that simple for me. A known problem reconised by Mr Gates.
Nancy Ruda
