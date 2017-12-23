Small Business Server - Exchange

Search

I have a SBS with Exchange but the previous administrator has not isolated the virtual exchange drive which is on the C:\which only has 3GB space available and running out fast. How do I move the mail boxes and "exchange" so that the virtual drive reads from another drive?

you don't have to move exchange. Small Business Server software is setup to be an "All in one box
" solution for small businesses. If you've never run maintenance on the information store of exchange, your HDD's can get pretty full. See Tech net article 192185 How to Defragment Exchange [5.5 & 2000] using the Eseutil Utility which will 1. make used storage space contiguous 2. eliminate unused storage and compact the database to reduce the database size [direct quote from the article].

here's a link http://support.microsoft.com/default.aspx?scid=kb;EN-US;192185

if the link doesn't work, just visit Microsoft's Help and Support and type in the article # in the search box.

