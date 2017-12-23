you don't have to move exchange. Small Business Server software is setup to be an "All in one box
" solution for small businesses. If you've never run maintenance on the information store of exchange, your HDD's can get pretty full. See Tech net article 192185 How to Defragment Exchange [5.5 & 2000] using the Eseutil Utility which will 1. make used storage space contiguous 2. eliminate unused storage and compact the database to reduce the database size [direct quote from the article].
here's a link http://support.microsoft.com/default.aspx?scid=kb;EN-US;192185
if the link doesn't work, just visit Microsoft's Help and Support and type in the article # in the search box.
Small Business Server - Exchange
