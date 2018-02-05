Small Business Sever
Okay, one question right off the bat:
Is the intent to install this Win2K Server as an additional Domain Controller in the SBS domain, or is the intent to create a new, standard (expandable) Active Directory (AD) forest, with the new Win2K serveras the forest root DC?
If the intent is merely to create an additional DC, this process will be as simple as running dcpromo once Win2K has been installed, and the server has been joined to the domain.
If the intent is to migrate from SBS to astandard AD forest/domain, without the Migration Pack, the answer is "you can't get there from here."
As your client is no longer using Exchange, and has apparently already purchased a stand-alone copy of SQL 2000, I can understand their reluctance to purchase the migration pack. However, since you can't create a trust relationship between an SBS-based AD domain and any other Windows domain, you have no migration path (and thus no way to move accounts, permissions, GPOs, shares, etc.) without the Migration Pack. Your only choice is going to be to totally recreate the domain from scratch. Besides recreating all the above, you will also need to remove all member servers and workstations from the SBS domain and rejoin them to the Win2K domain.
Frankly I don't envy you your position, and question the ability to accomplish all this over a weekend (assuming you won't have lots of help), but I do wish you luck. Let me know if there are any specific questions you need answered.
Small Business Sever
You CAN have a second domain controller (running "standard" version of Win2K). However, since SBS MUST be the AD forest root, and since SBS cannot be used in a multi-domain environment, there is no way to transfer the FSMO roles to Win2K (this would be the way to go if it were possible.
Also, since you cannot create any trusts between the SBS domain and any other Windows domain, you cannot use tools such as the Active Directory Migration Tool (ADMT).
Therefore, you WILL have to create a new domain from scratch.
There are a couple of things you can do to lessen the amount of work you will need to do.
First, from the command prompt, use the NET USER command to export a list of user accounts to a text file: NET USER > c:\users.txt
Once created you can change this list into a batch file that can be run once you have Win2K and AD installed on the new server. This batch file can be set up to automatically create user accounts, apply a default password, and force users to change their password at first log-on.
The basic process is as follows:
1. Open the text file with a text editor such as Notepad.
2. Edit the list so that you end with a single column of users. Delete any miscellaneous trash as well as all built-in/system accounts so that you end up with only a list of your users.
3. Modify EACH line so that it reads as follows:
NET USER username /ADD
(You may want to add the command <@echo off> as the first line so that each line doesn't echo to the screen as it is executed)
4. Modify each line further with any of the optins available with the NET USER command. You can see available options by typing NET HELP USER at the command prompt.
5. Save the text file changing its extension from .txtto .bat.
6. Run the batch file from a command prompt on the new server once the domain is created.
Hope this helps.
Small Business Sever
Way more info than I expected and it does help.
I appreciate your assistance
Small Business Sever
I Appreciate your response. They are acquiring a new server with Windows 2000 to replace the server running SBS. My hope was to do this without having to recreate the domain from scratch and go through unjoining each computer from the domain & rejoining the domain on the new server. It is my understanding that when running SBS you cannot have a second domain controller. Is that correct? If I understand you correctly the only way to do this is to manually recreate the zone from scratch.
Small Business Sever
Any suggestions would be greatly appreciated.
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.