Smart phones

By rmunyandi ·
I am just wondering, What chances does Dell have in the smart phone industry against the Apples, Black berry and Nokia?

At a guess none

by HAL 9000 Moderator In reply to Smart phones

As Dell isn't a maker of Hardware just a reseller.

Apples, Black berry and Nokia are all Hardware makers who sell their products onto the Telco's to on-sell to their End Users.

Dell on the other hand should be compared to the Telco's here who buy in the hardware and then on-sell to the end users.

Col

Really, you need to get your facts straight...

by The 'G-Man.' In reply to At a guess none

http://www.dell.com/us/en/home/desktops/mobile-aero/pd.aspx?refid=mobile-aero&s=dhs

here

by Jaqui In reply to Smart phones

http://mobility.dell.com/mobile/?r=dellmobility&refcode1=DMS_4444_000_SITESEARCH

no Dell brand devices.
every other brand but the iphone available though.

Yep none...

by The 'G-Man.' In reply to here

http://www.dell.com/us/en/home/desktops/mobile-aero/pd.aspx?refid=mobile-aero&s=dhs

well I

by Jaqui In reply to Yep none...

looked for mobile devices and they didn't evven include their own product in the list.
go figure.

