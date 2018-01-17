Search

smbd lockup

By rmuncy ·
Using RH6.1 acting as smtp host and apache server; three times in the last month it has stopped sending eamil. Not responsive to telnet, found the following message scrolling down the console screen:
"do_try_to_free_pages failed for smbd"
Only wayto break is power off. Any ideas?
Thanks

smbd lockup

by DSR28 In reply to smbd lockup

I think that is a memory leak problem in smbd. Do you have the latest patches for smbd?

smbd lockup

by rmuncy In reply to smbd lockup

Thanks for responding.
As it turned out, I was also getting a failure on other processes. The problem was caused by unautorized spam routing through our mail server. We a fairly recent sendmail but the conf file was allowing routing. There wasso much spamming that the server couldn't handle the volume, I guess. When the routing hole was plugged the problem went away.

smbd lockup

by rmuncy In reply to smbd lockup

