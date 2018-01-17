smbd lockup
I think that is a memory leak problem in smbd. Do you have the latest patches for smbd?
smbd lockup
Thanks for responding.
As it turned out, I was also getting a failure on other processes. The problem was caused by unautorized spam routing through our mail server. We a fairly recent sendmail but the conf file was allowing routing. There wasso much spamming that the server couldn't handle the volume, I guess. When the routing hole was plugged the problem went away.
smbd lockup
"do_try_to_free_pages failed for smbd"
Only wayto break is power off. Any ideas?
Thanks
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.