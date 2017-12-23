Software Licensing

Office and Works are distinct products, MS-internal rivals, more or less, so if you have one and instal the other you now have a new product installed, with all its costs due. Furthermore, Office is much more than Word, so expanding Word to the full Office suite ought to cost you something. But you have not told us your contract situation.
I am not sure what you mean by contract information. I am just trying to straighten out some Licensing stuff and came accross this and was wondering if it is legal? I have MS works upgraded to MS Office and that is what I was wondering if it was legal?
Thanks
You need to look at your specific EULA.
Usually, MS Office upgrades ONLY apply to specific previous versions of Office.
Works usually does NOT qualify for the upgrade.
Further, for a valid upgrade install, you need both an upgrade license and the license for the qualifying previous version.
If all you have done is install Office on a PC that had Works, you do NOT have a valid license.
Unless of course, you have a separate license for a copy of Office.
The only situation that I am aware of where Microsoft allows free upgrades is when you buy a PC within a few weeks of the release of a new version of Windows.
Even then, you get a CD that is specifically for updating from the OEM version of Windows to the new OEM version.
Chas
Deeda --
When you say "upgrade" -- do you mean 'run a
licensed version of an update program from MS'
(and enter a valid, unique CD key or other
identifier)?
Broadly:
On the original 'upgrade' package, there would
have been listings about what constitutes a 'legal'
program which you 'upgrade' from. The Microsoft
Web site would also have some indication about
what they consider to be justifiable original
programs.
I do know for sure that it's legal to upgrade to Office
97 from Word 95. My opinion is that, if Microsoft's
Office upgrade installer ran on your machine, the
resulting installation would be legal (it's *their*
responsibility to detect qualifying applications).
I feel reasonably certain that Microsoft's
'enforceable' definition of legality for upgrades will
extend only to the use of the code or key for the
upgrade as installed -- not for the prerequisite
software that was replaced.
(I do assume that the 'original' Works programs were
legal, i.e. came with the computer. I also assume
that you've bought a copy of Office Upgrade for
EACH machine you want to be legal...)
Answer 4 below is bogus. A quick perusal of most
Office upgrades, for example, will give you a list of
the acceptable programs, and you would only need
one in order to install the upgrade.
Of course, you WILL need a distinct ID for the
software package once it's been installed, and THAT
is almost certainly what will determine 'legality' as far
as Microsoft Corporation is concerned.
If the software was registered with Microsoft, they
can tell you directly whether it's legal -- and if they
have no record of it, you can work with them
directly. You would need the Microsoft tech ID
numbers from the software in question (the number
usually displays on the opening splash screen; and
you can find information on 'finding your product ID
number' on the Microsoft Web site.
Really simple answer, no. You can only upgrade the same product. Works and Office and Word are different products. If the applications are not the exact same product you cannot upgrade it legally.
Please supply me with some evidents to what you state? I am looking for actual document so I can bring this up with my supervisor, whom believes it was able to be done in the past but not now or in the future?
Thanks
Sorry one more comment
Please supply me with some evidents, if so. I am looking for actual document so I can bring this up with my supervisor, whom believes it was able to be done in the past but not now or in the future? I agree with you guys, I dont think it is legal, but of course you need documentation :)
Thanks for all the comments so far!!!!
Check the following:
www.microsoft.com/licensing/resources/faq.asp
www.microsoft.com/resources/sam/default.mspx
or call (800) 426-9400 between 6AM and 5:30PM
Pacific time to talk to someone about licensing
issues.
Software Licensing
Is it legal to upgrade to MS Office 2000 from MS Works 2000? or upgrade to MS Office 97 from MS Works 4.5? or upgrade to MS Office 97 from MS Word for 95?
Thanks
Deidre
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.