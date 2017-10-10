Software Piracy
1)Awareness: Let your employees know that illegal software found on their machine will result in anything from a reprimand to a dismissal(for repeat offenders).
2)Monitoring: Do spot audits. We use SMS to see how many copies of a peice of software we have running, then we check our records to see how many we have paid for.
3) Dilligence: Have software standards that you enforce, don't allow users to buy software on credit cards. Look at disallowing users from installing software (policies).
James
Software Piracy
Where I use to work if some one brought in a program from home they had to bring in all programs and turn it over to us, so we would "own" the software and they were not allowed to have the orginals for home use.
Also like the other poster said, wiht the lock outs and such. But also if possible, may not because of unions, fire the repeat offenders, don't just say it but DO IT. One person let go will make all the rest take notice.
Add to that. All the rules and regulations don't mean a thing if the bosses are not 100% behind this, and I mean all the Bosses. And remember you will be the fall guy for any breaks in the licence agreements if yoru company gets audited.
Software Piracy
Software piracy is in essence a moral problem. It is theft but not so easy to detect as stealing a car.
Prevention:
1. advocate that software piracy is considered theft in your organisation.
2. develop policies to support this
3. establish procedures which allow for policy implementation, monitoring and control
4. introduce rewards for (anonymous) notification
5. have adequate (escalating) punishment in place (example of effective punishment is publication of the offence and offender's name)
6. apply the law visibly, even if the culprit is in the higher echelons
7. top management must be seen to support the action
and, more controversional:
there are movements to change the practices around copy rights from less rigid applications to completely do away with it. Grounds: once something has been brought into the public domain, that is what it is: public domain. why should one have to pay over and over? Unix and Linux are good examples. Other shareware arrangements?
The recently announced licensing conditions of Windows XP could strenghten this movement.
Similar as discussions around generic medication and grounded in perceived over charging by the patent/copyright holders.
Good luck
Software Piracy
What strategies can be taken to minimize the illegal proliferation of software?
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.