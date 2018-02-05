Software push.
Hi,
We used to automate the pull of software by using logon scripts. The script would check for the existance of a software_installed flag file and if not found, initiate the installation.
Once complete, it would create the flag file.
Another way which we never really go going fully due to its complexity is to use Microsoft's SMS (systems management server) package.
http://www.microsoft.com/smserver/default.asp
Its much better and can do pushes too. Tricky to set up and expensive, though - or at least it was several years ago...
Cheers,
Tim.
Hi,
Despite what Erik says about dodgy insecure environments and logon scripts, thats not necessarily true.
The only right you need (in an NT or 2K environment) is the installer right and many companies allow their users to have this right.The alternative is that EVERY piece of software needs to be installed by the administrators or by a package like the ones suggested.
Cheers,
Tim.
Push through login script would only work in a dodgy insecure client environment like Win 9x.
For W2K/NT/XP, you cannot do it due to the user not having too many rights.
SMS is an option through overkill (and hence overpriced). Cheaper, and easier, alternatives are e.g. Veritas WinInstall 2000, Intel LANDesk and Novell ZENWorks for Desktops.
Hope this helps,
<Erik> - The Netherlands
SMS from Microsoft, WinInstall from Veritas, unattended install scripts from login scripts, or if Active Directory is available use group policy to push apps out.
I also can recommend Veritas Winstall. However, you need to test it very carefully and be sure you start with a machine that is clean, clean, clean. Also, if you have a mixed environment of 9x/NT/2K and/or XP, you need to test the "push" installation that Winstall creates in each OS and you may need to have different files for different OS's. Given those limitations, it works pretty well. Hope this helps!
P.S. - additional recommendation for Winstall is that a "lite" version of it is what Microsoft has bundled into Win2K to allow you to do push installations natively within the OS.
