Software that will schedule a full HD clone do you know of one?

Acronis TrueImage is fully capable of doing scheduled backups. You can decide if you want a daily full, incremental and/or differential backup. I have saved tons of machines with TI and higly recommend it. Never had any issue with it. Where ghost failed, TI always was able to save the day.
Re: Software back up
You sure like going to a lot of work if you want to save one hard drive. With 3-4 hard disks available, you can implement RAID and save yourself all the trouble. Try this link: http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/RAID and see if you can do the back up without switching out disks all the time. Windows Vista and 7 manage to do backups without compression along with system images. There is another discussion here with a lot of the info you are looking for. I may have missed the point here, but with attached storage you could do well with free programs that do the scheduled back up.
I chased down the post: http://techrepublic.com.com/5208-6230-0.html?forumID=101&threadID=321197&start=0
Need to CLONE on a schedule
So nobody knows of a software program which will CLONE a hard drive at a set time everyday. No such thing? Guess I keep looking
Why does the drive
have to be cloned everyday? I only clone once I have everything setup the way I like it and and only rebuild when necessary.
RE: Need to CLONE on a schedule
I could swear you have been given at least two ways to do the clone. Acronis TrueImage, RAID configurations, and if using Win7 pro or above; win 7 back up with disk image. Here is the URL for the Acronis home 2010. http://www.acronis.com/homecomputing/
Just search google for disk cloning software
Did you find a solution?
Acronis won't do it even after I tried reverse engineering their clone process.
HDCopy doesn't appear to support scheduling or scripting...
I have a very similar situation as yours and think this should be a standard ability for all these cloning products.
Acronis won't do it .......................................................
Acronis TrueImage WILL do it - I did it this morning..... look in 'scheduled tasks' or under 'operations' and schedule it whenever you want - daily, weekly or monthly - make sure to tick 'perform on next boot if schedule missed' or whatever it says.
I suppose a free trial version may not have this functionality but my basic edition certainly does
Please give details
I have TIH 2010 Home, and while you can schedule many different backups and image tasks, I cannot find any way to schedule a clone task. Clone only appears to be available from tools & utilities, and there is no way to save it as a task to schedule.
a clone is just an image
An image is not the same as a clone!
An image is a single file or split set of files that contain an archive/image, usually compressed of a hard drive/volume. A clone is a copy of all of the individual files from the source drive/volume on another drive/volume identical in layout and file structure.
It is a similar difference between scanning a paper document to a PDF vs. making a photocopy of it.
In this case, the goal is to clone an internal SATA drive to an eSATA drive on a nightly basis making a perfect replacement in the case of a failure of the primary.
Unless there is another way to do it, the only way I know to initiate a clone is from the "tools and utilities" section of TIH and thus no way to schedule AFAIK.
I have posted on the Acronis forums
http://forum.acronis.com/forum/6799
and have gone as far as trying to reverse engineer their clone process and failed.
So unless you have personally done it and can detail how to schedule a recurring drive CLONE task, please stop saying Acronis can do it.
Software that will schedule a full HD clone do you know of one?
Make a bootable clone of the c to a ext. usb/esata hard drive at a specific time. Using XP and 3-4 enclosures I will rotate the drives each day between onsite and off site overwriting the entire drive each night. This gives me a max loss of one working day and I keep the tax office running.
If I have a system failure I can remove the bootable clone drive from the enclosure, put it into the system and boot up inside of 15mins. Right now I can get it done with Ghost 10.0 and do it manually but this is getting old.
I've downloaded a number of trial versions from major providers looking for this ability. All have a cloning ability but not one has had capability to schedule the task.
Thank You for your help
