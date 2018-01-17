Solaris Enterprise Volume Manager

Search

Hi,
I have about two volumes with plexes built out of subdisks from rood disk under rootdg and subdisks from datadg. There are no mount points associated with those volumes. Out of the two volumes one is a swapvol (name of volume ) and other is rootvol (name of the volume). My question is how do I make use of those two volumes with out crashing them.

rootvol and swapvol are in use. rootvol is used as / and swapvol is for swap device. If you type swap -l then you can see the swap devices. you cann't drop those volumes. These are like primary and secondary partitions of the root disk.



