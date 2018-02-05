[Solved] How to fix black screen on HP DV7 laptop?

try the reseating the ram
Hi try reseating the ram, otherwise you may have a bad ground somwhere, also check por bent pins on any of the ports of the laptop, check the cpu fan is working (or any fan that s inthere)
also try reseating the vdeo cable int th eMB.
I'm sorry I should have specified that. when I reseated the CPU I completely disassembled the laptop. I have reseated the RAM when I did that. The fan is running. I did not check for bent pins on any of the ports so I will do that.
I'm sorry I'm a little confused on the eMB. I believe this is the video cable that attaches the display to the motherboard when you remove the LCD screen. If so, I have reseated that as well.
does yours have the nVidia onboard video chipset?
there was a class action lawsuit over that.
http://www.sfmslaw.com/class-action-lawsuits/cases.php?id=300
nVidia Work around
The deadline for the nVidia Class Action Lawsuit expired. There are some work around's to assist in preventing over-heat related problems. If you've already lost it, unless it's the display bulb, you've got your work cut out for you. I've got 4 I'm in the process of repairing. The problem is similar to the X-box red-ring-of-death or the 1st generation PS3's ylod (yellow light of death).
There are modifications that can be made to the bottom cover, GPU fan port is partially obstructed by a piece clear plastic (intended for added support). I very carefully cut around it with a razor knife, providing additional air-flow. There's a gap between 2 of the heat sinks, that needs to be blocked, to prevent hot air from blowing on the mobo. Additionally, I've added a piece of copper to the heat sinks (pre 1970's pennies work).
You can try what is referred to as the "Easy-Bake" oven trick (strip the mobo, flip it, re-flow in the oven), reflows don't last very long according to what I've read. There's also a product that lets you reball the connections without using a re-work oven. All of which I found via web searching. I'd send along links, but I'm not on my laptop & don't have the links at hand.
Hopefully it's just the lcd bulb.
Thank you for the response.
So I think I have my work cut out for me then. I'm assuming it is not the LCD bulb since I cannot get the display to show up on an external monitor using a VGA or HDMI cable. Is my assumption right?
So before I clear the GPU fan of the clear peice of plastic, block the gaps between the heat sinks, add the peice of copper or reflow the motherboard. Should just reseating the CPU fix the problem. I have no problem doing the rest I just don't want to do all of that and have it still not work because of a bad CPU.
Again,
Thank you for the response and trying to help me get this fixed.
The easy bake method is what I finally went ahead and did. It was an easy fix and the laptop is back up and running.
I disassembled the laptop down to the motherboard. I removed all the paper and stickers from it as well as the processor. Then I put it in the oven and turned the heat up to 375 degrees. Once it got to 375 I let it bake for 5 minutes and then turned the heat off and then I let it cool for 30 minutes.
Then I put everything back together and the laptop fired up with the screen working again.
Thanks for all the responses.
How to fix Black screen
It says on the website that if you take battery and power cables out and hold the turn off button it resets the motherboard and settings, I am not sure how effective this is but it worked for others so feel free to give it a try and hopefully it works for you!
dv7 black screen
Same prob last May. Tried all above DIY. Finally paid $400 to have it fixed: "repair system" was the only work done. NOT restore system. November, same black screen. Opened case found very dirty, old component case-definitely not OE! Advice from another IT consultant? Take out the HD & RAM, trash the dv7! Haven't done that yet-still hoping 4 a fix!
[Solved]
I can Confirm this actually works and thanks to Kelby's post my laptop is now working... just follow his directions to the letter and all will be fine. I actually left my board in for about 8 minutes and let cool for 15 ( I was anxious) And hooked up just enough to fire it up and I was amazed... I actually placed a penny between the radeon chip and the heatsink and it seem my laptop is running 10 degrees cooler than normal... I put new therm paste on everything and Its working great now no issues
[Solved] How to fix black screen on HP DV7 laptop?
I have a problem with my HP DV7 laptop. I keep getting a black screen and I am having trouble fixing it. The beep code I am getting suggests it is a CPU issue. The beep code is just one flash every few seconds.
Here are the steps I have taken to try and resolve this. First, i've tried toggling the monitor. Second, I've tried connecting it to an external monitor and still did not get a picture on either screen. Then, I removed the battery and held the power button down for a minute to discharge any static electricity. I then started the laptop up without the battery in. Still not getting a picture. Finally, I've tried reseating the processor. (just lifting the processor up and replacing it.) I still did not get a picture. After every step I kept getting the 1 flash beep code.
So what are my next steps to take? Should I invest in a new CPU or is there something else I am missing?
Thank you in advance.
