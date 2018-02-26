Search

Sonicwall SOHO2 and CISCO 515e Pix

By troberts ·
I am attempting to setup a site-to-site vpn between a Sonicwall SOHO2 and CISCO 515e pix. I have setup all of the security and transports the same, I get a QM_IDLE under my IKE SA's. The SOHO doesn't connect to the CISCO at all and I get no traffic between. The SOHO's IP is being NATed but it is also hosting a Site-to-Site vpn. Any help that could be provided would be greatly appreciated.

