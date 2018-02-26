Collapse -
by andyjg247
If the soho is natted have you turned on the ISAKMP NAT TRAVERSAL command on the pix?
Is there similar for the soho as well?
If the soho is natted have you turned on the ISAKMP NAT TRAVERSAL command on the pix?
Is there similar for the soho as well?
If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.
Sonicwall SOHO2 and CISCO 515e Pix
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.