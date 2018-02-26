Search

Sonicwall VPN question

By cwilson55
After installing a Sonicwall vpn client to both a Toshiba laptop and a Dell PC, both systems can not connect to a wireless network. I was able to connect the laptop to the Linksys 4 port firewall router wired sucessfully. I have been unable to re-establish the wireless conncetion. I suspect that the VPN client has changed some local setting. Any ideas?

try this

by tech06

You should be able to get answers at Sonicwall website. They have a forum there (if you are a registered users) specifically on VPN issues.

www.mysonicwall.com

Enable Split Tunnels?

by jeff.mahan

Do you have the enable split tunnels box checked on your global VPN client settings? It sounds like that is your issue. Split tunnels allows access to the internet as well as your VPN

Is the VPN server connected to the Wireless Router

by HChung4836

If you are trying to connect while at your workplace and the wireless router is behind the VPN server. You will not be able to establish a connection to the wireless network unless you disable the VPN client connection.

That is if you are already inside the network you can't try to establish a VPN connection in.

