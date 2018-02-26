try this
You should be able to get answers at Sonicwall website. They have a forum there (if you are a registered users) specifically on VPN issues.
www.mysonicwall.com
Enable Split Tunnels?
Do you have the enable split tunnels box checked on your global VPN client settings? It sounds like that is your issue. Split tunnels allows access to the internet as well as your VPN
Is the VPN server connected to the Wireless Router
If you are trying to connect while at your workplace and the wireless router is behind the VPN server. You will not be able to establish a connection to the wireless network unless you disable the VPN client connection.
That is if you are already inside the network you can't try to establish a VPN connection in.
Sonicwall VPN question
