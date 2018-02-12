Save yourself some frustration
These drivers are available from the Recovery Partition or the Installation/Recovery CD. You don't need Sony's assistance.
The Recovery procedure is self-explanatory. Selection the option to repair/reinstall the drivers, and that should do it.
Rick/Portland, OR
been to http://www.vaio-link.com ?
http://www.vaio-link.com/downloads/preinstalled/preinstalled.asp?site=voe_en_GB_cons&m=1398
This looks like it has what you're looking for.
sony vaio support
I need: biometric co-processor, ethernet controller, Video controller, audio driver
DOes anyone have a phone number (preferably in UK)
Thanks very much
