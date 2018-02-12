Search

sony vaio support

By computab ·
the worst company for support is Sony. I need to download drivers for a WinXP, Vaio VGN-BX195VP laptop. Their website did not list all the drivers needed.
I need: biometric co-processor, ethernet controller, Video controller, audio driver
DOes anyone have a phone number (preferably in UK)

Thanks very much

Save yourself some frustration

by nepenthe0 In reply to sony vaio support

These drivers are available from the Recovery Partition or the Installation/Recovery CD. You don't need Sony's assistance.

The Recovery procedure is self-explanatory. Selection the option to repair/reinstall the drivers, and that should do it.

Rick/Portland, OR

been to http://www.vaio-link.com ?

by robo_dev In reply to sony vaio support

http://www.vaio-link.com/downloads/preinstalled/preinstalled.asp?site=voe_en_GB_cons&m=1398

This looks like it has what you're looking for.

