in windows 98 u can run scandisk from a dos prompt - what u can do is turn on the Pc and hold F8 this will give u a boot menu - if u select command prompt only and wait till u get the c
type scandisk and press enter this should run the DOS version of scandisk
Hi John,
You can try searching the internet--I found a few by searching "cassette to CD":
http://www.cdmarksman.com/
http://www.blazeaudio.com/products/ripeditburn.html?ref=ovrcas2cd
http://www.wavecor.co.uk/
http://help.acoustica.com/mp3-cd-burner/lp_cd.htm
(copy and paste the above URL's into your browser, remove any spaces that creep in and then press Enter)
If Scan disk will not run in Windows 98 safe mode, you may have a hardware conflict--try removing devices such as the sound card, NIC, extra devices, start in safe mode, then run scan disk. If you can afford a third party scanner such as Symantec's Windoctor, you could use that.
HTH
Sound recorder & scandisk
1. Does anyone know how to record from a music tape (standalone tape player) onto win 98 and save as a file to burn to cd.
2. I cant scandisk my win 98.
Even if I close everything in startup in msconfig or tryin safe mode it keeps stopping and starting.
please help
