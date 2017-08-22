Search

So....what's new?

By Oz_Media ·
Tags: Off Topic
Entertain me! Boooooooring morning, slooow day, sunshine and a holiday on the horizon, yet time is at a standstill.

Entertain me dammit!

Sheesh.

by boxfiddler Moderator In reply to So....what's new?
If you don't like that...

by boxfiddler Moderator In reply to Sheesh.

try this.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HSQeMBzHR0o&feature=PlayList&p=B10509A7558AB82D&index=0

Then again...

by boxfiddler Moderator In reply to Sheesh.
But Boxie

by jdclyde In reply to Then again...

I thought you didn't like Dunham?

Change of heart? ;\

You thought wrong...

by boxfiddler Moderator In reply to But Boxie

wrong, wrong, wrong, wrong, wrong. (Once for each dummy, unless he has some I don't know about.)

Love Dunham. You have me confused with someone else.

Ah yes, Gafigan was who we were talking about.......

by jdclyde In reply to You thought wrong...

got it confused.....


That would be the guy. <nt>

by boxfiddler Moderator In reply to Ah yes, Gafigan was who w ...
Lest Walter feel left out...

by boxfiddler Moderator In reply to Sheesh.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1kXOg23pGeA&feature=related

Here, play with this.

by CharlieSpencer In reply to So....what's new?

Jason is trying to convince the world in general and me in particular that there's some value to it.

http://blogs.techrepublic.com.com/hiner/?p=803

Shudder IM

by Oz_Media In reply to Here, play with this.

I absolutely despise internet messaging, funny I know, as I spend so much damn time on TR but it is not a chat/messaging client.

I just can't stand IM, have used it when needed a few years back but not on my own box. I abhor it.

I am certain that if I was into IM and had much knowledge of newer systems, I would have something to say (no kidding?!)but as it is neither my expertise nor interest, thanks for sharing anyway.

