If you don't like that...
try this.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HSQeMBzHR0o&feature=PlayList&p=B10509A7558AB82D&index=0
You thought wrong...
wrong, wrong, wrong, wrong, wrong. (Once for each dummy, unless he has some I don't know about.)
Love Dunham. You have me confused with someone else.
Lest Walter feel left out...
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1kXOg23pGeA&feature=related
Here, play with this.
Jason is trying to convince the world in general and me in particular that there's some value to it.
http://blogs.techrepublic.com.com/hiner/?p=803
Shudder IM
I absolutely despise internet messaging, funny I know, as I spend so much damn time on TR but it is not a chat/messaging client.
I just can't stand IM, have used it when needed a few years back but not on my own box. I abhor it.
I am certain that if I was into IM and had much knowledge of newer systems, I would have something to say (no kidding?!)but as it is neither my expertise nor interest, thanks for sharing anyway.
So....what's new?
Entertain me dammit!
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.