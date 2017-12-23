Search

Software

Question

Gravatar
Locked

spacing changes in Excel/Word document

By lisapolhans ·
We have Excel spreadsheets linked into Word documents but every time we click update link in Word the size/spacing of the linked spreadsheet changes in the Word document. Thus, the headers we have in Word do not line up properly with the linked in Excel spreadsheets after we update the link. Any ideas why the spacing of the linked in Excel file would change when we update the link??? We are using Office 2007.

This conversation is currently closed to new comments.

0 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  
+ Follow this Discussion ·
| Thread display: Collapse - | Expand +

All Answers

Share your knowledge
Back to Software Forum
0 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  

Start or search

Related Discussions

Related Forums