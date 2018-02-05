WOW
After posting this, I came to the realization that Microsoft doesn't offer true active/active SQL clustering like Oracle and MySQL. That's why they're calling it Multiple Instance because 2 nodes cannot access the same instance at the same time (which is what active/active clustering is). I am very disappointed.
Does anyone know of a 3rd party solution that would allow MS SQL clustering to work with active/active?
sql cluster multiple instance
Also, is there any way
I have an active/passive SQL cluster with a SAN right now and understand that. From what I've read it sounds like multiple nodes do not access the same resource simoultaneously but rather they have a local copy of a seperate instance. I must be mis-understanding this because it just doesn't make sense.
