By pinkyman_pinky
i've visual basic2005 express edition and sql server express edition on my machine ... so when i try to link my data base to vb fourm "sql data adaptor" it gives me error massage say..
(generating user instancees in SQL server is disabled.Use sp_configure'user instances enabled'to generate user instances.)

so what can i do..

Same error as you received.

by donald_hanson In reply to SQL data adaptor

Have you solved your problem? I just encountered the same error. I ran the stored procedure (EXECUTE SP_CONFIGURE 'user instances enabled') and it ran ok. However, I still have the problem.
I'm also using VB 2005 express and SQL server 2005 express.
How did you fix your problem?

Thanks.

