SQL Intergration Services

By robmccartney
Has anyone had a problem getting the SQL Intergration Services installed? I have Server 2003 with SP2. I installed SQL, and have tryed to just go via Add Remove and click on change to get SQL Intergration Services installed. I select Inergration Services, and go through the install, however it constantly tells me it will require 0 hard drive space, and never gets them installed. No error..

So then I uninstalled all of MS SQL and re-installed(other then SQL Service Pack 1 which cannont be uninstalled). Again, during the re-install it shows it installed SQL Intergration services, yet again, I can't connect through it though SQL Studio and it's error tells me the services aren't installed.

I have also tried installing off of the disk, no success.

I'm at my wits end, any information that anyone can provide would be great.

