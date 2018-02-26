Question
| Thread display: Collapse - | Expand +
All Answers
Share your knowledge
Back to Networks Forum
0 total posts
(Page 1 of 1)
Start or search
Create a new discussion
If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.
Related Discussions
-
0
-
1
-
0
-
1
-
1
SQL Server 2008 infrastructure
I am designing an infrastructure to host a high availability SQL Server 2008 database. Since the requisite is too build a cheapest possible high availability structure, I am thinking of a Synchronous Mirrored database since both the databases (Principal and Mirror) will be located in the same datacenter and do not foresee any bandwidth issues and have only One database to host.
The specifications are as follows:
Load: 500 simulaneous users and upto 2000 users per day; RTO 2 hrs and RPO 6 hours.
What I have come up with is the following:
The OS would be a 64 bit Windows Server 2008 and the database shall be hosted on a virtualized platform, Intel Itanium 1.66 GHz (or Intel Pentium IV with EM64T support), 8 Gb RAM.
Does this seem as a acceptable infrastructure? I have heard that Virtualization has a negative impact on Performance. TO what extent is this true? What are the pros and cons here?
The client has stressed on cheaper solutions so may be Itanium servers are not right... Appreciate any alternatives!
I have discarted Cluster as an alternative because of the increase in cost.
Thanks,
sg
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.