StarCraft 2 talk sound problem in Single player

Few things here
Doesn't sound like you have a modern laptop. and certainly not a gaming laptop.
128mb of video memory is extremely small these days, even an old game like Mount & Blade uses 260mb of video memory. This means that your video card is having to use much slower system RAM. It also means that your video card is having to negotiate with your processor, thus increasing CPU usage.
You unlikely have a dedicated sound board, being this is a laptop. A sound card is designed to offload sound processing from the processor. End result: Even with the processor maxed out, your system can still play sounds.
So you are asking a lot from your small laptop. I suspect your framerate is below 15fps which is the common bottom for games before noticing sound and video issues.
You can try a program like RivaTuner, which has a built in overlay that can show you information such as VRAM used, temperatures, CPU usage, etc. while you are in game.
I looked up the minimum requirements
Your video card is below the minimum. Unless your laptop has a 2.6ghz processor or duel 1.7's your processor is not strong enough.
Just look at the recommended settings, which are frequently a more realistic minimum.
# Dual Core 2.4Ghz Processor
# 2 GB RAM
# 512 MB NVIDIA? GeForce? 8800 GTX or ATI Radeon? HD 3870 or better
Wow, yeah, I was gonna say...
And no mention of which OS either. (Then again, it probably would not run at all on an unsupported OS.)
Seriously, check the system requirements for anything that you have to drop serious cash on. No point if it isn't going to work out.
Processor
Processor: AMD Turion(tm) 64 X2 mobile technology TL-58 1.90 GHz
However I read about forceware driver could this be helpfull with my labtop?
Forceware is nVidias driver
Kind of how they refer to it, compared to the supplication update. Most of the time, the nVidia driver updates, are just application updates.
NVIDIA Card 8400m G
I read about my NVIDIA Card 8400m G in one of the hardware websites.According to them the graphics card I have is very bad with DirectX 10 games.
If there is no installation could help.Neither no hardware upgrade is possible then I should wait until I buy a new one.
StarCraft 2 talk sound problem in Single player
I bought StarCraft 2 few days ago.
I have ACER labtop with NVIDEA 128 Mb graphics card.
I set the graphics to low in StarCraft2 options but even so I got a problem with the sounds in Single player only when a character talk.Is there any thing else I should do to fix that problem?
