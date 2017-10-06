Start up problems

Search

I have a PC which only turns on from the ON/OFF switch at the back as the power button on the front of the system unit does not work. This computer always stops at the Windows setup page where you can boot in Normal mode, Safe mode, Command mode, etc. How do I get the computer to bypass this and go straight to the desktop? Is the broken power button a factor in this?

The power button seeams to be logged in the on position,which is a problem.
But then there seems to be another problem that is being detected at startup that is causing the screen to choose a startup option and this may be caused by drivers or hardware.
Check the memory in the computer to see if they are seated properly in slots.
Not enough info to determine the exact nature.

Run MsConfig, General Tab, Advance options, Uncheck Box Labeled Enable Startup Menu.

